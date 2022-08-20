Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

