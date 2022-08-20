AGF Investments LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.02. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

