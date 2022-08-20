Smith Salley & Associates Has $27.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,802,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,159,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

