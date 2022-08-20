AGF Investments LLC Sells 10,604 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

