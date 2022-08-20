Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RNR opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

