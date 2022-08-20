Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 2,386 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE ES opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

