Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18,626.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,405 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

