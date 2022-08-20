Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12,825.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,438 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,802,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,159,000 after purchasing an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

