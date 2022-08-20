Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $463.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day moving average is $441.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

