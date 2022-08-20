Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

