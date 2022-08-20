Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.