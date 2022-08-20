MAI Capital Management Has $303,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

