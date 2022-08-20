Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 279,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $25,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

