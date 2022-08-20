Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYRWF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 5.9 %

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.