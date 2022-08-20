South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 431,477 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.