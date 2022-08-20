South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,183 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 307.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

