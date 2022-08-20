Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

