South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.25% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

TPH stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

