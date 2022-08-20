DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

