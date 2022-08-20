South Dakota Investment Council Sells 13,711 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

