South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Shares of SUI opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.