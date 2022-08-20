Huntington National Bank Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.44.

Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

