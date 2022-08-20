South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

