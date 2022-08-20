South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,600 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

