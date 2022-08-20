Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average of $190.85. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

