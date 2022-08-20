South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.40 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

