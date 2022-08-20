Country Club Bank GFN Takes $326,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

