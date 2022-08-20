Huntington National Bank Has $1.95 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

