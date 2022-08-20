Huntington National Bank Sells 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,257,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

