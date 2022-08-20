LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.20% of LCI Industries worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in LCI Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LCII opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

