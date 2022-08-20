Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,915 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.29% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.