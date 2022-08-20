Huntington National Bank Acquires 20,652 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.