Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

