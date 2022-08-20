Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 108.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter.

Kairos Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also

