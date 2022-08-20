Huntington National Bank Sells 29,475 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

