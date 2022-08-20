Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 702,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

