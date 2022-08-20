Country Club Bank GFN Invests $255,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

