Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

