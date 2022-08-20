Huntington National Bank Sells 1,396 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.