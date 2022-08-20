Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IYW opened at $91.35 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.