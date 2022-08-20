Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $365.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.