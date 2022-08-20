Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,352,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

