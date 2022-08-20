1,225 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $97,729,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,498,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

