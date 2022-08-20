Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,155,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,577 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,472,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $355,247,000 after purchasing an additional 392,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 167.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 624,727 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 391,397 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.