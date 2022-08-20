Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Global Synergy Acquisition Profile

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

