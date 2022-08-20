Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.