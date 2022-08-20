Huntington National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.61 and its 200-day moving average is $238.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

