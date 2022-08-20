Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $159.85 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

