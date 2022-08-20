Huntington National Bank Has $5.28 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.88.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.