Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 331,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 224,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 802,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 64,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of APH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.